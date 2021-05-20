Bows Baseball set to honor seven seniors during final homestand

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i baseball team returns home for the final time of 2021 to play Big West newcomer UC San Diego for four games. Seven Rainbow Warrior seniors will be honored and recognized for their accomplishments and careers as Rainbow Warriors.

HAWAI’I (23-19, 15-17 Big West) vs UC San Diego (16-16, 16-16 Big West) Date | Time Friday, May 21 at 6:35 p.m. HT; Saturday (DH), May 22 at 1:05 p.m. HT; Sunday, May 23 at 1:05 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O’ahu – Les Murakami Stadium Television Spectrum Sports Live Stream BigWest.tv Radio ESPN Honolulu | Sideline Hawai’i App Live Stats Hawaii Athletics Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | UCSD (PDF) Social Media @HawaiiBaseball | #HawaiiBSB | @HawaiiBSB | Facebook

PROBABLE ROTATION HAWAI’I UC SAN DIEGO Name Yr. (Rec., ERA) DAY Name Yr. (Rec., ERA) Aaron Davenport So. RHP (3-4, 3.11) Fri. Cameron Leonard Sr. RHP (3-6, 5.64) Cade Halemanu So. RHP (5-2, 4.02) Sat. (1) Noah Conlon Sr. RHP (2-5, 7.85) Austin Teixeira Fr. LHP (3.1, 3.43) Sat. (2) TBA Logan Pouelsen Sr. RHP (4-2, 4.26) Sun. Brandon Weed Sr. RHP (3-2, 5.47)

HEAD COACH MIKE TRAPASSO

Overall record: 535-524 (20th season)

At Hawai’i: same

SERIES VS UC SAN DIEGO

Overall record: 0-0

Under Trapasso: 0-0

Streak: none, first meeting all-time

FIRST PITCH