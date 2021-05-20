Bows Baseball set to honor seven seniors during final homestand

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i baseball team returns home for the final time of 2021 to play Big West newcomer UC San Diego for four games. Seven Rainbow Warrior seniors will be honored and recognized for their accomplishments and careers as Rainbow Warriors.
|HAWAI’I (23-19, 15-17 Big West) vs UC San Diego (16-16, 16-16 Big West)
|Date | Time
|Friday, May 21 at 6:35 p.m. HT; Saturday (DH), May 22 at 1:05 p.m. HT; Sunday, May 23 at 1:05 p.m. HT
|Location
|Honolulu, O’ahu – Les Murakami Stadium
|Television
|Spectrum Sports
|Live Stream
|BigWest.tv
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu | Sideline Hawai’i App
|Live Stats
|Hawaii Athletics
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | UCSD (PDF)
|Social Media
|@HawaiiBaseball | #HawaiiBSB | @HawaiiBSB | Facebook
|PROBABLE ROTATION
|HAWAI’I
|UC SAN DIEGO
|Name
|Yr.
|(Rec., ERA)
|DAY
|Name
|Yr.
|(Rec., ERA)
|Aaron Davenport
|So.
|RHP
|(3-4, 3.11)
|Fri.
|Cameron Leonard
|Sr.
|RHP
|(3-6, 5.64)
|Cade Halemanu
|So.
|RHP
|(5-2, 4.02)
|Sat. (1)
|Noah Conlon
|Sr.
|RHP
|(2-5, 7.85)
|Austin Teixeira
|Fr.
|LHP
|(3.1, 3.43)
|Sat. (2)
|TBA
|Logan Pouelsen
|Sr.
|RHP
|(4-2, 4.26)
|Sun.
|Brandon Weed
|Sr.
|RHP
|(3-2, 5.47)
HEAD COACH MIKE TRAPASSO
Overall record: 535-524 (20th season)
At Hawai’i: same
SERIES VS UC SAN DIEGO
Overall record: 0-0
Under Trapasso: 0-0
Streak: none, first meeting all-time
FIRST PITCH
- Student-athletes friends and family will be allowed at Les Murakami Stadium for Senior Weekend against UC San Diego. It marks the first game with fans at LMS since March 8, 2020 against Oregon.
- Hawaii will honor the following seven seniors, infielders Alex Baeza, Matt Campos and Dustin Demeter, catcher Tyler Murray, outfielder Adam Fogel, and pitchers Logan Pouelsen and Calvin Turchin.
- Dustin Demeter was named National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association after hitting .579 at Cal State Fullerton with three home runs and 14 RBI. Demeter had back-to-back games with 6 RBI.
- Stone Miyao won BWC POW honors after hitting .500 with 7 RBI on 9 hits including his first career home run against UC Davis (4/23-25).
- In his return to the starting lineup (4/17), Dustin Demeter is hitting .469 with six home runs.
- Hawai’i has shutout a Big West time twice in the same season for the first time since 2015 when the Rainbow Warriors had three BWC shutouts.
- Hawai’i has allowed the third fewest walks per nine innings in the country, leading the nation with a 2.34 K/9. UH led the nation prior to the weekend at CSUN.
- Hawai’i ranks 48th in the nation in batting average (.286) and ranks second in the Big West.
- Hawai’i pitchers have the 9th best strikeout-to-walk ratio in the country (3.24).
- UH pitching ranks 35th in the country in ERA (3.89) and has posted the 42nd most shutouts in the country (4).
- Scotty Scott ranks 25th nationally in hit by pitch per game (0.38) and 34th nationally in total HBP (14).
- Aaron Davenport ranks 36th in the country in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.21).
- Adam Fogel is on a 12-game hitting streak.
- Adam Fogel had multiple base hits in seven-straight games over 4/23-5/1 and is currently on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Hawai’i’s 10-game winning streak was the longest since 1998 and the longest in Trapasso’s tenure.