The University of Hawai’i baseball team will host UC Riverside for a three-game set as conference play heats up.The Rainbow Warriors lost three straight conference series, but have not been swept.

Although the ‘Bows were outscored 26-20 they posted 31 hits.

Junior Catcher Dallas Duarte extended his hitting streak to eight this past weekend, where he is hitting .364 including one double and eight RBIs over that span. He is now tied for the best batting average on the team batting at .273.

Andy Archer picked up the an oddball save when he came out of the pen on short rest to pitch the last two innings against USC to finish their roadtrip.

The UH bullpen is far from clear as it has seen 8 different guys start games and 11 guys able to give innings out of the pen.

Since returning to the lineup fulltime Kyson Donahue is batting a team best .361 with two doubles, two home runs, and six RBIs. He also is on a six game hitting streak, batting .478 and slugging .913.

UH pinch hitters continue to struggle as they are now 1-23 on the season, while opponents are 5-32.

Cade Halemanu will remain the Friday starter as we head to the back half of the season, while Archer has been discussed as possible closer on Friday with the ability to come back for Sunday starts.

HAWAI'I (10-16, 3-6) VS. UC RIVERSIDE (4-21, 2-7) Date | Time Friday, Apr. 8, 2022 6:35 p.m. HT | Saturday Apr. 9, 6:35 p.m. HT | Sunday Apr. 10, 1:05 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O'ahu- Les Murakami Stadium