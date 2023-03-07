Coming off of a 2-1 weekend against a trio of Big Ten opponents in Minneapolis, the Hawai’i baseball team returns to Les Murakami Stadium to host 2022 Super Regional team UConn for a four-game series starting Friday. The two teams will play at 6:35 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday while playing a day game starting at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

HAWAI’I (6-4, 0-0 Big West) vs. UCONN (6-3, 0-0 Big East) Dates & Times Friday, March 10 – 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 – 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, March 12 – 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 13 – 6:35 p.m. Location Honolulu, O'ahu — Les Murakami Stadium Television Spectrum Sports (Monday only) Radio Friday & Saturday – CBS 1500 AM | Sunday & Monday – ESPN 1420 AM



Friday (Mar. 10): UH Athletics, in partnership with the Hawaii Foodbank, will help to kick-off the Annual State Employees’ Food Drive. Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items or make monetary contributions at collection areas on Friday.



Saturday (Mar. 11): Little League teams or groups that have purchased a group rate package are invited onto the field to stand alongside the UH baseball players for the National Anthem & Hawaii Pono’i prior to Saturday’s game (Check-in 30 minutes prior to first pitch near the Big West Conference logo on the ground level). Group-rates and ticket discounts available for select games. Buy Tickets Here

HEAD COACH RICH HILL

At Hawai’i: 34-28, 2nd season

Collegiate Record: 1,113-766-4, 36th season

SERIES VS. UCONN

First Meeting

LEADING OFF

A B1G WEEKEND

Hawai’i is coming off of a 2-1 weekend against a trio of Big Ten opponents at the Cambria College Classic over the weekend. The Rainbow Warriors closed out their two-week road trip by picking up wins over Minnesota and then-No. 18 Maryland in Minneapolis, beating the host Golden Gophers 3-2 on Friday before knocking off the Terrapins, 9-3, on Sunday. UH got help from the long ball to pick up the two wins, as MATT WONG hit a key two-run homer in the first inning vs. Minnesota and Jacob Igawa and Kyson Donahue hit back-to-back homers in the ninth inning to break open the win over Maryland. On the mound Harry Gustin turned in the longest start by a UH pitcher this year in the win over the Gophers, going five innings, while Connor Harrison finished the weekend with a save in each of the two wins, working 3.1 innings out of the bullpen.

SUNDAY FUNDAY

In the last two seasons under head coach Rich Hill, Hawai’i has enjoyed major success in Sunday games. Since the start of last year, the Rainbow Warriors are 14-2 and have won 10 straight games on Sundays. UH is outscoring opponents 157-65 in Sunday games under Hill and have scored double-digit runs eight times while holding teams to three or fewer runs 10 times. During its current 10-game Sunday winning streak, the Rainbow Warriors are averaging 12.2 runs per game and have scored 10 or more runs seven times during that stretch.

PARTY AT THE LES

One of the best venues in the country has remained one of the hottest tickets nationally in recent years, as Hawai’i has continued to pack Les Murakami Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors have led The Big West in average attendance every year since joining the league in 2013 and have consistently been in the top 35 nationally in average attendance and the top five among teams in the western U.S. in average attendance since the NCAA began reporting yearly attendance figures in 2014. After one home weekend in 2023, UH leads the conference and is second among teams in the west in attendance.

RALLY WITH TWO

The UH offense has done a lot of its damage with two outs in innings, scoring nearly half of its 68 runs with two away. The Rainbow Warriors have pushed across 47.1 percent of their runs (32 of 68) with two gone, scoring multiple two-out runs in each of the six wins. Additionally, Hawai’i is hitting .298 with two outs in an inning while 10 different players have come through with a two-out RBI.

LIFT OFF

The Hawai’i bats have shown some pop over the first three weeks of the season. The Rainbow Warriors have hit 12 home runs on the year, the most by a UH team through the first 10 games of a season since at least 2002. Six different ‘Bows have homered, led by Jared Quandt and Kyson Donahue with three, to put UH in a tie for second in the conference in long balls.



» UH’s 12 home runs are already more than it has in a season in five of the last 10 years.

» The ‘Bows lead The Big West in multi-HR games with four.

» Hawai’i has hit back-to-back home runs twice this season, while 10 of the 12 have come in UH’s wins.

» Seven of the home runs have come in two-strike counts while four have been to lead off an inning.

INSTANT IMPACT

Hawai’i has gotten big contributions from a number of newcomers on its pitching staff over the first two weekends. Seven new additions have gotten work over the first 10 games while the Rainbow Warriors have started a newcomer on the mound in seven of the 10 games. UH’s new pitchers have combined to go 4-1 with a 3.60 ERA over 40.0 innings pitched with just 26 hits allowed.



» Alex Giroux owns a 1.69 ERA with four hits allowed over 10.2 innings, while Randy Abshier has a 3.27 ERA and seven strikeouts in 11.0 innings.

» Giroux leads The Big West and is 14th in the country allowing just 3.38 hits per nine innings.

» Harrison Bodendorf has started a game each of the last two weeks and has an ERA of 2.00 with 10 strikeouts over nine innings.