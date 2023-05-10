TheHawai’i baseball team returns to Les Murakami Stadium after an eight-game road trip to host a three-game series with UC Davis Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

The teams will play 6:35 p.m. games the first two days before taking Saturday off, and finishing the series Sunday with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.

The Rainbow Warriors lead the all-time series with the Aggies, 24-11, winning last year’s series in Davis after sweeping the series in 2021 at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawai’i has been in a number of close games this season, especially during Big West play. The ‘Bows have had 17 games decided by three or fewer runs, including 12 games in the last 19 that have been decided by one or two runs. UH is 10-7 in games decided by three runs or less and 5-7 in one-run games, while 13 of the Rainbow Warriors’ 21 Big West games have been either one or two-run games, including six of the last nine conference games.

The Rainbow Warrior pitching staff has been solid at home over the last handful of weekends at Les Murakami Stadium. The ‘Bows have an ERA of 2.33 over their last 12 home games with 95 strikeouts over 108.0 innings.

UH has held its opponents to three or fewer runs in nine of the last 12 home games, going 9-3 overall in that span. Overall on the season Hawai’i pitching has a 4.32 ERA at home, compared to 5.83 on the road.

