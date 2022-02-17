‘Bows baseball opens the Rich Hill era this weekend with season opening series against Washington State

The University of Hawai’i baseball team will begin its 2022 campaign on Friday in a four-game series with Washington State at Les Murakami Stadium.

Friday night’s game will mark the first under head coach Rich Hill , as he was named the third head coach in program history on June 18, 2021.

Hill enters the season with a 1079-514-4 and is currently the youngest coach in NCAA Division I with 1,000 wins, which he accomplished in 2018 while coaching at the University of San Diego.

Four former assistants under Hill are currently at the helm of some top collegiate programs, including conference foe Long Beach State with Eric Valenzuela and this week’s opponent in the Cougars with head coach Brian Greene.

For just the third time in the half century Division I history of @HawaiiBaseball a new era will begin this weekend as the 'Bows open Rich Hill's first season against Washington State with 20 players from #Hawaii on the roster https://t.co/Ym1gpIbKGy #HawaiiBSB #GoBows 🤙 pic.twitter.com/Uj8LWDlCNm — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 16, 2022

The Rainbow Warriors have a newly revamped roster in 2022 with 16 players leaving via graduation or transfer portal, but 18 returners, and of those, 11 saw time as starters.

With 33 student-athletes on the roster, 20 of them are from the Aloha State, including 13 from the island of O’ahu.

There are 15 newcomers on the roster, including nine freshmen and six transfers.

The ‘Bows last faced off with WSU in February 2020, splitting the series 2-2 at Les Murakami Stadium.

Junior Cade Halemanu , Friday night’s starter, picked up the win in the third game of the series against the Cougars in 2020 with a relief appearance, marking the second of his career in a two-inning effort of no runs, one hit, and five strikeouts.

Senior outfielder Scotty Scott saw playing time in 2020 against the Cougars, starting the first two games going 2-of-7 in series before being hit in the head by a pitch in the second game of the series, missing the next two.