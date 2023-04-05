The University of Hawai’i baseball team returns to Les Murakami Stadium to open a nine-game homestand starting with a three-game series against Cal State Bakersfield, Thursday through Saturday.

The series against the Roadrunners will kick off a stretch of nine straight Big West games at home after the ‘Bows started conference play with a pair of road series, going 3-3 in the first six league games.

HAWAI’I (13-10, 3-3 Big West) vs. CSU BAKERSFIELD (10-16, 1-8 Big West) Dates & Times Thursday, April 6 – 6:35 p.m.

Friday, April 7 – 6:35 p.m.

Location Honolulu, O'ahu — Les Murakami Stadium Television Spectrum Sports (Thursday only) Radio ESPN 1420 AM (Thursday, Saturday) | CBS 1500 AM (Friday) | Listen Online Live Stream Thursday Live Stats Thursday | Friday | Saturday PDF Notes Hawai'i | CSU Bakersfield Social Media @HawaiiBaseball | @Hawaiibsb



Saturday (Apr. 8): Parents are invited to bring their keiki (12 years old & under) to the Junior ‘Bows Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday beginning at 12:15 p.m. Participants should check in at the grass field (3rd base side of Les Murakami Stadium). Signs will be posted inside the stadium’s main entrance and kids can win candy and prizes including a Golden Egg prize pack compliments of Fantastic Sams. Little League teams or groups that have purchased a group rate package are invited onto the field to stand alongside the UH baseball players for the National Anthem & Hawaii Pono’i prior to Saturday’s game (Check-in 30 minutes prior to first pitch near the Big West Conference logo on the ground level). Group-rates and ticket discounts available for select games. Buy Tickets Here Gameday Information Here

HEAD COACH RICH HILL

At Hawai’i: 41-34, 2nd season

Collegiate Record: 1,120-772-4, 36th season

SERIES VS. CSU BAKERSFIELD

Record: 5-7

Streak: UH won 3

Last Meeting: Apr. 16, 2022 (UH won, 20-6)

