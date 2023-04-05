The University of Hawai’i baseball team returns to Les Murakami Stadium to open a nine-game homestand starting with a three-game series against Cal State Bakersfield, Thursday through Saturday.
The series against the Roadrunners will kick off a stretch of nine straight Big West games at home after the ‘Bows started conference play with a pair of road series, going 3-3 in the first six league games.
|HAWAI’I (13-10, 3-3 Big West) vs. CSU BAKERSFIELD (10-16, 1-8 Big West)
|Dates & Times
|Thursday, April 6 – 6:35 p.m.
Friday, April 7 – 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, April 8 – 1:05 p.m.
|Location
|Honolulu, O’ahu — Les Murakami Stadium
|Television
|Spectrum Sports (Thursday only)
|Radio
|ESPN 1420 AM (Thursday, Saturday) | CBS 1500 AM (Friday) | Listen Online
|Live Stream
|Thursday
|Live Stats
|Thursday | Friday | Saturday
|PDF Notes
|Hawai’i | CSU Bakersfield
|Social Media
|@HawaiiBaseball | @Hawaiibsb
|Promotions
|Fantastic Sams is the Easter weekend series sponsor and will award great prizes throughout the series. Fans can register to win at the sports marketing table located near the main entrance.
Saturday (Apr. 8): Parents are invited to bring their keiki (12 years old & under) to the Junior ‘Bows Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday beginning at 12:15 p.m. Participants should check in at the grass field (3rd base side of Les Murakami Stadium). Signs will be posted inside the stadium’s main entrance and kids can win candy and prizes including a Golden Egg prize pack compliments of Fantastic Sams. Little League teams or groups that have purchased a group rate package are invited onto the field to stand alongside the UH baseball players for the National Anthem & Hawaii Pono’i prior to Saturday’s game (Check-in 30 minutes prior to first pitch near the Big West Conference logo on the ground level). Group-rates and ticket discounts available for select games.
HEAD COACH RICH HILL
At Hawai’i: 41-34, 2nd season
Collegiate Record: 1,120-772-4, 36th season
SERIES VS. CSU BAKERSFIELD
Record: 5-7
Streak: UH won 3
Last Meeting: Apr. 16, 2022 (UH won, 20-6)
LEADING OFF
DID YOU KNOW?
Catcher Dallas Duarte turned in the first five-hit game by a Rainbow Warrior since Apr. 7, 2019 after going 5-for-6 on Sunday at Fullerton, and is one of five Big West players with a five-hit game this year.
BIG WEST SUCCESS
The Rainbow Warriors have enjoyed elevated success in Big West play during their short time under head coach Rich Hill. Last year, UH posted its best-ever finish in the conference, coming in third at 19-11. Hawai’i went 16-5 over its final 21 Big West games in 2022, winning six of its final seven conference series with three weekend sweeps in that stretch. The ‘Bows are off to a 3-3 start in Big West play this year and have already made more history as they won a weekend series against Cal Poly for the first time since joining the league in 2013.
SLUGFESTS IN FULLERTON
Hawai’i is coming off of a trio of offensive battles in a three-game series at Cal State Fullerton. Despite outscoring the Titans, 31-29, over the three games the ‘Bows dropped two of the three games in the series, falling on walk-offs in games one and three. The Rainbow Warriors racked up 19 hits in each of the final two games of the series, the 38 hits in the two games being the most in back-to-back games since May 8-9, 2009. The two teams combined for 60 runs, 89 hits and 31 extra-base hits in the three games while both pitching staffs had ERAs over 7.00 on the weekend despite also combining for 58 strikeouts.
KYSON IS KRUSHING
Junior third baseman Kyson Donahue has been on a tear over the last few weeks. Donahue heads into the Cal State Fullerton series on a 15-game hitting streak, batting .397 (23-for-58) with five homers and 23 RBIs over that stretch. He has driven in a run in 12 of the 15 games during his hitting streak and has an RBI in seven of the last eight games going into this weekend. On the season, the Punahou School graduate is batting .364 while leading the team with six homers and 29 RBIs. Donahue is also first on the team with a .648 slugging percentage and second with seven doubles.
CATCHING FIRE IN CONFERENCE PLAY
Hawai’i has started to catch fire offensively in Big West play, currently second in the league with a .314 batting average in conference games. The ‘Bows have had double-digit hits in four of the six Big West games and are averaging 7.0 runs and 12.0 hits per game. UH also has 20 doubles in conference games, averaging a league-best 3.3 two-base hits per game in Big West games. The Rainbow Warriors did a ton of their damage in the last two games at Cal State Fullerton, pounding out 19 hits in both games and scoring a combined 25 runs in those contests. The ‘Bows hit .432 in the final two games against the Titans, racking up 15 extra-base hits.
LIFT OFF
The Hawai’i bats have shown some pop over the first seven weeks of the season. The Rainbow Warriors have hit 20 home runs on the year, the most by a UH team through the first 23 games of a season since 2010. Seven different ‘Bows have homered, led by Kyson Donahue with six and Matt Wong, Jared Quandt, and Ben Zeigler-Namoa with three each, to put UH in fifth place in the conference in homers.
» UH’s 20 home runs are already more than it has had in eight of the last 11 seasons.
» The ‘Bows are third in The Big West with seven multi-HR games.
» Hawai’i has hit back-to-back homers twice this season, while 14 of the 20 HRs have come in wins.
» Eight of the home runs have come in two-strike counts while seven have been to lead off an inning.
LETHAL LEFTIES
Hawai’i has gotten some strong performances out of its lefties in the starting rotation over the last month of the season. The Rainbow Warriors have started lefties Harry Gustin and Randy Abshier in the first two games of each of the last five weekends while Harrison Bodendorf and Ben Zeigler-Namoa have also gotten the ball to start in that stretch. UH has started a left-handed pitcher in 20 of its 23 games this season.
» Gustin is 2-1 with a 3.58 ERA over a team-high 32.2 innings with 31 strikeouts to just 12 walks.
» He earned Big West Pitcher of the Week honors after allowing just one run on one hit with eight strikeouts over seven innings and taking a no-hitter into the seventh vs. Tulane.
» Abshier has started seven games and has a 3.90 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 30.0 innings.
» He gave up just one hit over six shutout innings with eight strikeouts vs. Tulane on Mar. 25.
» Bodendorf has 31 strikeouts in 23.2 innings, and has a 2.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts over nine innings in his last three appearances – all of which UH has won.
» UH pitching as a whole has been tough on left-handed hitters, holding them to a .234 batting average.