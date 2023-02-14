The Hawai’i baseball team opens the 2023 season this week when it hosts defending Horizon League champions Wright State for a four-game series Friday through Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch for Friday’s opener is set for 6:35 p.m. while Saturday’s doubleheader and Sunday’s series finale will both begin at 1:05 p.m.

HAWAI’I vs. WRIGHT STATE Dates & Times Friday, Feb. 17 – 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 – 1:05 p.m. (Doubleheader — Game two to start 45 mins. after the end of game one)

Sunday, Feb. 19 – 1:05 p.m. Location Honolulu, O’ahu — Les Murakami Stadium Television Spectrum Sports (Friday and Sunday only) Radio Friday – ESPN 1420 AM | Saturday – CBS 1500 AM | Sunday – ESPN 1420 AM Live Stream Friday | Sunday Live Stats Friday | Saturday (Gm 1) | Saturday (Gm 2) | Sunday PDF Notes Hawai’i | Wright State Social Media @HawaiiBaseball | @Hawaiibsb Promotions Outrigger Resorts and Hotels is the sponsor of opening weekend and will award over $300 in prizes throughout the series. Fans can register to win at the sports marketing table located near the main entrance. Little League teams or groups that have purchased a group rate package are invited onto the field to stand alongside the UH baseball players for the National Anthem & Hawaii Pono’i prior to Saturday’s game (Check-in 30 minutes prior to first pitch of the first game near the Big West Conference logo on the ground level) Buy Tickets Here

HEAD COACH RICH HILL

At Hawai’i: 28-24, 2nd season

Collegiate Record: 1,107-762-4, 36th season

SERIES VS. WRIGHT STATE

Overall: 5-0

Last meeting: June 3, 2006 (Hawai’i won, 5-3)

Streak: W5

LEADING OFF

WHAT A TURNAROUND

The Rainbow Warriors are coming off of their best conference finish since joining The Big West in 2013, coming in third in the league at 19-11 and 28-24 overall head coach Rich Hill ‘s first season. Despite going 8-16 in the first 24 games of the year, UH turned things around by winning its next seven series, going 20-8 over the final 28 games. It was also the first time the ‘Bows finished over .500 in Big West play, while the 28 total wins were the most by at UH team since 2017.



‘BOWS ROLL DEEP

Hawai’i heads into the season with one of its deeper rosters in recent years, carrying 40 players, 21 of which are returnees who have contributed at some point in their careers. The ‘Bows return seven every day starters while bringing back several key bullpen arms. UH also welcomes in a talented group of newcomers that includes six freshmen and three D1 transfers.

PLAYING FOR HAWAI’I

For the second straight year, the Hawai’i roster will have a strong local flavor to it as 20 of the 40 players on the roster are local products. Head coach RICH HILL has made it a point of keeping the best local talent home, as UH has suited up 20 homegrown players in each of the last two seasons. The Rainbow Warriors haven’t had that many local products on the roster since the 2000 season.



PARTY AT THE LES

One of the best venues in the country has remained one of the hottest tickets nationally in recent years, as Hawai’i has continued to pack Les Murakami Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors have led The Big West in average attendance every year since joining the league in 2013 and have consistently been in the top 35 nationally in average attendance and the top five among teams in the western U.S. in average attendance since the NCAA began reporting yearly attendance figures in 2014.

PACKING A PUNCH

Hawai’i is coming off of its best offensive season statistically since joining The Big West in 2013, thanks to a deep lineup that produced top-to-bottom in 2022. The Rainbow Warriors had six different starters hit .290 or better, while four players drove in at least 30 runs and six players came across to score at least 30 times. The UH lineup ended the year with its highest season output since joining the league in a number of different categories.



» Most home runs (32), RBIs (279), walks (210) and stolen bases (56) in a season since becoming a part of The Big West.

» Second in the league in stolen bases, third in OBP (.371) and fourth in runs per game (5.9).

» Third in The Big West in conference games, hitting .279, while finishing fourth in runs scored (182).



SECOND HALF SURGE

The offense was a huge key to Hawai’i’s success in the second half of last season, as the Rainbow bats caught fire over to help UH go 20-8 over the final 28 contests. The ‘Bows hit .306 with 24 home runs, 193 RBIs and 211 runs scored during the second-half surge, while scoring double-digit runs eight times and reaching double-figures in hits 15 times over that span.