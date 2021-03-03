‘Bows baseball opens 12 game homestand with four game series against HPU starting Thursday Night

The University of Hawai’i baseball team returns home for a four-game series in Les Murakami Stadium for the first time since March 8, 2020. The Rainbow Warriors host Hawaii Pacific in a four-game series spanning four days, the first meeting between the two schools since 2006.

Due to state and county guidelines, fan attendance is prohibited at Les Murakami Stadium.Hawai’i won an away game at a ranked non-conference opponent for the second year in a row (Vanderbilt in 2020) when the Rainbow Warriors topped #15 Arizona State to open the 2021 season.

Konnor Palmeira hit his first collegiate home run in his first collegiate at-bat (0-1 count) at Arizona State.

Aaron Davenport was named a preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Davenport ranked 2nd in the country in wins (4-0) in 2020 and had a 2.15 ERA.

Four freshman local products stayed home in 2021 adding to the six local freshman from 2020. Hawai’i has 18 local players on its roster in 2021.

HAWAI'I (1-2, 0-0 Big West) vs Hawaii Pacific (0-0, 0-0 Pac West) Date | Time Thursday and Friday, March 4-5 at 6:35 p.m. HT and Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7 at 1:05 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O'ahu – Les Murakami Stadium Television Friday and Sunday – Spectrum Sports Live Stream BigWest.tv