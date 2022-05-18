The University of Hawai’i baseball team heads on its final road trip of the season, where they will play conference opponent UC San Diego for three games. They will then hang around for a Monday contest with Cal Baptist for their last Monday game of the year.The Rainbow Warriors currently sit at No. 3 in the Big West Conference standings with a 15-9 record for a .625 winning percentage.

The 15 wins against Big West opponents is the most for UH in one season since joining the conference in 2011.

UH has not been swept by a conference opponent this season, No. 1 UC Santa Barbara and No. 4 UC Irvine are the only other teams to claim the same.

Heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, UH is currently 9-7 in true road games. The ‘Bows have not had a winning record on the road since 2011 when they went 9-8.

Cole Cabrera is top-5 in the big west with 17 walks if you include hit-by-pitch he sits in third for free passes to first base.

Cabrera is one of three players in the Big West to have over 90 chances and not record a single error with a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Li’i Pontes is top-4 in the conference with an overall 2.75 ERA, but is No. 1 in conference only games with a 1.33 ERA and is only one of six without a loss.