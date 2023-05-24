Hawai’i returns home to Les Murakami Stadium to close out the regular season with a three-game series against UC Santa Barbara Thursday through Saturday. All three games will begin at 6:35 p.m.



Following Saturday’s series finale, the ‘Bows will honor their seniors with a postgame ceremony. The Rainbow Warriors are 21-24 all-time against the Gauchos and will look for their first series win against them since 2017.

HAWAI’I (26-20, 15-12 Big West) vs. UC SANTA BARBARA (35-17, 18-9 Big West) Dates & Times Thursday, May 25 – 6:35 p.m.

Friday, May 26 – 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 – 6:35 p.m. Location Honolulu, O’ahu — Les Murakami Stadium Radio ESPN 1420 AM TV/Live Stream Spectrum Sports / ESPN+ Live Stats Thursday | Friday | Saturday PDF Notes Hawai’i | UC Santa Barbara Social Media @HawaiiBaseball | @Hawaiibsb Promotions UHFCU is the series sponsor and will distribute 500 Twist Fans and award great prizes throughout the series. Fans can register at the sports marketing table located near the main entrance to participate.



Throwback Thursday (May 25): Discounted ticket prices in the upper level (Adults – $6; Senior Citizen – $5; Youth (ages 4 to HS) – $4).



Friday (May 26): The Honolulu Little League World Series Champions team will be honored for their historic run in the 2022 Little League World Series and will receive their championship rings during a pre-game ring ceremony.



Saturday (May 27): Saturday is the SENIOR CELEBRATION and fans are encouraged to bring ti leaves and wear aloha attire to “Show em your Aloha.” UHFCU will host the baseball Senior Ceremony to honor the senior class following the game. Little League teams or groups that have purchased a group rate package are invited onto the field for the National Anthem & Hawai’i Pono’i (Check-in 30 minutes prior to first pitch near the Big West Conference logo on the ground level). Group-rates and ticket discounts available for select games. Projected Rotations Hawai’i

Thursday — LHP Harry Gustin (4-3, 3.24)

Friday — LHP Randy Abshier (5-3, 4.34)

Saturday — TBD UC Santa Barbara

Thursday — RHP Matt Ager (5-3, 2.57)

Friday — TBD

Saturday — LHP Mike Gutierrez (4-2, 1.67)

HEAD COACH RICH HILL

At Hawai’i: 54-44, 2nd season

Collegiate Record: 1,133-782-4, 36th season

SERIES VS. UC SANTA BARBARA

Record: 21-24

Streak: UH won 1

Last Meeting: Apr. 3, 2022 (UH won, 13-9)

LEADING OFF

DID YOU KNOW?

Jacob Igawa has hit safely in 18 of the last 19 games and has multiple hits in each of the last five. The senior leads the team with a .323 batting average, including a .348 average in conference play.