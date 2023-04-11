The University Hawai’i baseball team (14-12, 4-5) continues a season-long nine-game homestand this weekend with a Big West series against conference leader UC San Diego.

The Rainbow Warriors enter the series at 4-5 in conference games this season, but four of those five losses have come by just one run.

The ‘Bows and Tritons (21-9, 10-2) will play 6:35 p.m. games on Friday and Saturday before closing out the series with a 1:05 p.m. Sunday game at Les Murakami Stadium.

UH holds a 4-3 lead in the all-time series with UCSD, sweeping the Tritons on the road last year.

Rainbow Warriors Saturday starter Randy Abshier has started eight games this season and has a 3.63 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 34.2 innings.

Offensively, UH’s 20 home runs are already more than it has had in eight of the last 11 seasons. The ‘Bows are tied for third in The Big West with seven multi-HR games.

None of the games this week will be televised but each game will have a radio broadcast on CBS Sports Radio for Friday and Saturday and ESPN Honolulu on Sunday.