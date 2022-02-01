‘Bows baseball hosts annual Alumni Game and “For the Love of the Game Celebration” this weekend

The University of Hawai’i baseball team is hosting a weekend-long celebration with its alumni, ‘Ohana Day Saturday, Feb. 5, at Les Murakami Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m

. The game will serve as a precursor to the team’s “For the Love of the Game Celebration” dinner on Sunday, Feb. 6, hosted at the SimpliFi Arena.



Saturday’s game is open to alums to watch and participate and will mark as the first alumni game since 2019. It’ll be the first look at the 2022 squad while seeing former ‘Bows play ball. It will also mark the first time seeing new head coach Rich Hill and his staff in the Rainbow Warrior colors.



Hill comes to Hawai’i well acquainted with the warrior and aloha spirit. He also brings his wealth of baseball knowledge from his past 35 years of coaching, including 1,079 career wins, and most notably two national players of the year in Brian Matusz (2008) and Kris Bryant (2013). “I have so much respect for the proud tradition of Rainbow Warrior Baseball and feel blessed to be a part of this program,” said Hill.



The “For the Love of the Game Celebration” closes out the weekend’s events, running from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Formerly known as the “Grand Slam Celebration,” this occasion allows our ‘ohana to enjoy a great evening while also investing in the athletes and the future of the program.

For Alumni registration, click here.