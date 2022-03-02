The University of Hawai’i baseball team returns to Les Murakami Stadium to host #5 Vanderbilt in a four-game series beginning on Friday.

The Rainbow Warriors last hosted a top-25 opponent in 2017 with conference rival Cal State Fullerton when the Titans were ranked #14. The last non-conference team to play in front of a Hawai’i home crowd came in 2015 against Oregon, and the Ducks were slotted at #15.

Entering Friday, UH is 4-4 mirroring themselves in back-to-back weeks, losing on Friday and Saturday but winning on Sunday and Monday.

UH is coming off the longest played game in program history. On Monday, February 28, UH and San Diego State battled for six hours and 14 minutes in a 15 inning marathon.

Nine pitchers were used by UH in the extra-inning extravaganza, also a program record.

Redshirt-sophomore Trevor Ichimura was the rubber arm in the 8-5 extra-inning win, throwing five and two-thirds innings, recording the longest outing of his career.

UH collected 11 hits over the 15 innings, with graduate center fielder Cole Cabrera leading the team with a 3-for-7 night at the plate. Junior infielder Matt Aribal did his part by scoring three runs for the ‘Bows while collecting a hit and getting hit by a pitch twice.

The first two spots of the rotation have been solidified by junior Cade Halemanu and graduate Andy Archer . The one-two combo is still trying to gain traction as they’re combined 0-1 in four starts with 17 and two-third innings pitched as each of their ERAs are over 5.00.

Senior left fielder Scotty Scott continues to be an on-base machine to start the season. He has reached base in all eight games this season by either a hit, walk, or hit by a pitch for a .526 OBP%. Scott also has a nine-game hit streak and a 10-game on-base streak dating back to last season.

HAWAI'I (4-4) vs. VANDERBILT (6-2) Date | Time Friday, Mar. 4, 6:35 p.m. HT | Saturday (Doubleheader), Mar. 5, 1:05 p.m. PT | Sunday, Mar. 6, 1:05 p.m. HT Location Honolulu, O'ahu | Les Murakami Stadium Television Spectrum Sports (Friday & Sunday) Live Stream ESPN+ (Friday) | ESPN+ (Sunday) Radio CBS 1500 (Friday & Saturday) | ESPN Honolulu (Sunday) Live Stats Friday | Saturday (Game 1) | Saturday (Game 2) | Sunday Game Notes Hawai'i (PDF) | Vanderbilt Social Media @HawaiiBaseball | #HawaiiBSB | @HawaiiBSB | Facebook



