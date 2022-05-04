The University of Hawai’i baseball team is set to go back on the road to take on UNLV at Las Vegas Ballpark for a three-game non-conference series. Las Vegas Ballpark is home to the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.
In 2021 the park was named the 2021 MiLB Triple-A Best of the Ballparks by Ballpark Digest. The Rainbow Warriors currently sit at No. 2 in the Big West Conference standings with a 13-8 record for a .619 winning percentage.
The 13 wins against Big West opponents is the most for UH in one season since joining the conference in 2011.
UH has not been swept by a conference opponent this season, No. 1 UC Santa Barbara and No. 4 UC Irvine are the only other teams to claim the same.
UC Santa Barbara has only two conference losses entering May, one against No. 5 Cal State Fullerton and the other against No. 2 Hawai’i.
Heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, UH is currently 9-7 in true road games. The ‘Bows have not had a winning record on the road since 2011 when they went 9-8.
UH and UNLV played one time earlier this season as a part of the Tony Gwynn Classic in San Diego, California. The Runnin’ Rebels won the encounter 9-3, with senior pitcher Buddie Pindel taking the loss.
Graduate centerfield Cole Cabrera sits at No. 10 in the Big West for RBIs with 30. He’s also No. 9 in runs scored with 30.
Cabrera is one of five players in the Big West to have over 80 chances and not record a single error with a 1.000 fielding percentage.
|HAWAI’I (20-19, 13-8 Big West) VS. UNLV (30-16, 17-7 Mountain West)
|Date | Time
|Friday, May 6th, 6:05 p.m. PT | Saturday, May 7th, 1:05 p.m. PT | Sunday, May 8th 12:05 p.m. PT
|Location
|Las Vegas, Nevada- Las Vegas Ballpark
|Live Stream
|Fri. | Sat. | Sun.
|Radio
|ESPN HONOLULU (All Games)
|Live Stats
|Fri. | Sat. | Sun.
|Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF)| UNLV
|Promotions
|None
|PROBABLE ROTATION
|HAWAI’I
|UNLV
|Name
|Yr.
|Hand
|(Rec., ERA)
|DAY
|NAME
|Yr.
|Hand
|(REC. ERA)
|Cade Halemanu
|Jr
|RHP
|(2-4, 4.58)
|Fri.
|TBA
|Li’i Pontes
|Jr
|RHP
|(2-0, 2.91)
|Sat.
|TBA
|TBA
|Sun.
|TBA