The University of Hawai’i baseball team is set to go back on the road to take on UNLV at Las Vegas Ballpark for a three-game non-conference series. Las Vegas Ballpark is home to the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

In 2021 the park was named the 2021 MiLB Triple-A Best of the Ballparks by Ballpark Digest. The Rainbow Warriors currently sit at No. 2 in the Big West Conference standings with a 13-8 record for a .619 winning percentage.

The 13 wins against Big West opponents is the most for UH in one season since joining the conference in 2011.

UH has not been swept by a conference opponent this season, No. 1 UC Santa Barbara and No. 4 UC Irvine are the only other teams to claim the same.

UC Santa Barbara has only two conference losses entering May, one against No. 5 Cal State Fullerton and the other against No. 2 Hawai’i.

Heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, UH is currently 9-7 in true road games. The ‘Bows have not had a winning record on the road since 2011 when they went 9-8.

‘That’s his swag’ – @HawaiiBaseball’s Stone Miyao has created quite the buzz with his ‘trendsetting’ baseball pants but the loudest buzz has been his .367 AVG w/ 21 RBI & 16 runs scored in last 17 games #HawaiiBSB #GoBows 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/IBtm3MZ73L — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) May 3, 2022

UH and UNLV played one time earlier this season as a part of the Tony Gwynn Classic in San Diego, California. The Runnin’ Rebels won the encounter 9-3, with senior pitcher Buddie Pindel taking the loss.

Graduate centerfield Cole Cabrera sits at No. 10 in the Big West for RBIs with 30. He’s also No. 9 in runs scored with 30.

Cabrera is one of five players in the Big West to have over 80 chances and not record a single error with a 1.000 fielding percentage.