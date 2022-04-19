The University of Hawai’i baseball team saw its eight-game win streak come to an end on Tuesday night in a 10-7 loss to former Western Athletic Conference rival Fresno State at Bob Bennett Field.



The Rainbow Warriors (16-17) notched their third consecutive game of double-digit hits and their eighth over the last 10, applying pressure to FSU throughout the evening. The Bulldogs (18-18) recorded their fifth win over the previous seven games.



Graduate center fielder Cole Cabrera gave the offense a jolt, sending a leadoff home run soaring over the scoreboard in left field for a 1-0 UH lead. The long ball marked the second of the season for Cabrera.



FSU didn’t take long to answer back, scoring five runs in the bottom half of the inning, putting an early end to sophomore starting pitcher Tai Atkins’ outing with two-thirds of an inning pitched.



The UH bats continued to stay hot in the second inning, with sophomore left fielder Naighel Ali’i Calderon lining a single up the middle, scoring sophomore second baseman Stone Miyao making it 5-2. Freshman shortstop Jordan Donahue walked in the following at-bat, and Cabrera rose to the occasion again, sending a screamer to center field, scoring two, and pulling UH within one 5-4.



As the game rolled into the fourth, FSU added to their lead, matching the ‘Bows’ three-run inning from the second to make it 8-4. Junior first baseman Jacob Igawa helped chip away at the lead with a single in the top of the fifth, scoring sophomore catcher Dallas Duarte . Three batters later, with the bases juiced, senior outfielder Scotty Scott drove in two on a single to left field, making it 8-7.



FSU picked up two more runs in the bottom half of the fifth, giving the Bulldogs a 10-7 advantage with a battle of the bullpens unfolding. As the bats for both teams led to 17 runs in the first five innings, those same bats went quiet in the last four innings of the night for the final.



Five ‘Bows tallied two or more hits in the game as Miyao led the way with three, giving him six multi-hit games on the year, including three with three hits. UH outhit FSU 15 to 13 but left 11 runners on base compared to seven. Five of the 11 runners left on occurred in the final four innings of the night.



Seven pitchers were used on the day as Atkins (2-2) picked up the loss in his team-high 17th appearance of the year.



UH will wrap up its longest road trip of the season with a three-game series at UC Davis beginning on Friday. Heading into the series, the ‘Bows have won seven in a row against Big West Conference opponents.