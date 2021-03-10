‘Bows Baseball brings four game winning streak into weekend series with UH Hilo

The University of Hawai’i baseball team stays home for a four-game series in Les Murakami Stadium against Hawai’i-Hilo. The two teams meet for the second year in a row after the two teams opened the 2020 season against each other in Manoa. Due to state and county guidelines, fan attendance is prohibited at Les Murakami Stadium.

Aaron Ujimori ranks 72nd in the country in batting average (.444). Ujimori has not struck out this year.

Hawai’i ranks 17th in the nation in batting average (.321).

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the 7th most double plays per game in the country (1.29).

Hawai’i has allowed the 15th fewest walks per nine innings in the country (2.80).

Aaron Davenport has gone 7.0+ innings in three consecutive outings dating back to last year.

The Rainbow Warriors swept a four-game series for the first time since sweeping Longwood (3/1-5/19).

Hawai’i won an away game at a ranked non-conference opponent for the second year in a row (Vanderbilt in 2020) when the Rainbow Warriors topped #15 Arizona State to open the 2021 season.

Konnor Palmeira hit his first collegiate home run in his first collegiate at-bat (0-1 count) at Arizona State.

Aaron Davenport was named a preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Davenport ranked 2nd in the country in wins (4-0) in 2020 and had a 2.15 ERA.

Four freshman local products stayed home in 2021 adding to the six local freshman from 2020. Hawai’i has 18 local players on its roster in 2021.

Hawai’i topped a top-five team for the first time since 2013 (#3 Cal State Fullerton, April 26) when they upset #2 Vanderbilt Feb. 29, 2020.

Hawai’i finished third in the nation in sacrifice bunts (18) and sacrifice flies (14) in 2020.

Hawai’i recorded its first shutout since April 15, 2018 when the Bows shutout NDSU 8-0 (2/17/20).

Kole Kaler became the program’s first All-American since 2011, when Kolten Wong and Lenny Linsky were All-Americans, after being named a Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Third-Team All-American in 2020. Kaler ranked sixth nationally in doubles (9), 10th in triples (3) and ranked inside the top 100 in the country in batting average (74th), hits (76th), RBI’s (83rd), slugging percentage (91st), total bases (82nd), sacrifice bunts (14th) and sacrifice flies (78th).