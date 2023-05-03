The University of Hawaii baseball team continued their two week, eight game road trip with an 11-4 loss at Pepperdine (17-25) on Wednesday.

The Rainbow Warriors who have now dropped three of their last four after having a four game winning streak snapped used six pitchers in the outing.

Matthew Flores was tagged with the loss, going two-thirds of an inning allowing four runs on three hits with two walks and a strikeout.

Dalton Renne had the longest outing, pitching 2.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts.

Matt Wong went 1-for-5 with a double and had an impressive catch in centerfield.

The Rainbows, who are now 21-16 will return to Big West play on Friday to start a three game series at UC Irvine. The ‘Bows and Anteaters are currently tied for fifth in the conference standings at 10-8.