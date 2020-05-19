‘Bows Athletics post record APR score; 11 teams produce perfect single-year scores

The Nagatani Academic Center (NAC), constructed in 1999, was originally funded by the late UH booster Bob Nagatani. It was designed to offer student-athletes an accessible environment where they can concentrate on their academic pursuits // Hawaii Athletics

University of Hawai’i at Mānoa Athletics recorded an all-time high Academic Performance Rate (APR) score of 984 in figures released by the NCAA Tuesday. The multiyear score is an average of all UH sports and based out of 1,000.

UH’s score bettered last year’s previous high of 981 and is above the national average of 983 for the first time. This year marked the sixth consecutive year that UH improved its multiyear score from the previous year.

Men’s swimming and diving posted a perfect multiyear score of 1,000 and earned NCAA Public Recognition for being in the top 10 of their respective sport. In addition, a record 11 of the school’s 18 teams posted perfect single-year scores of 1,000 during the 2018-19 academic year, eclipsing the previous high of nine set two years ago,

“I’m pleased with the overall trajectory of our APR scores, including a record amount of teams who had perfect single-year scores,” Athletics Director David Matlin said. “This is a testament to the work our student-athletes put in the classroom and their commitment to academics. Credit also goes to our coaches and academic staff, who set the bar high. That said, we can always be better and we’ll continue to focus on the academic needs of our student-athletes so they can prosper and reach their goal of graduating.”

Thirteen teams posted multiyear scores of 980 or higher while five programs recorded their highest multiyear scores ever – men’s swimming (1,000), men’s volleyball (995), women’s beach volleyball (963), women’s swimming (997), and women’s track and field (993). Eleven of those teams also matched or bettered their respective sports’ national average including six of the seven men’s teams.

Among the UHM teams that posted perfect single-year scores included five of seven men’s sports – basketball, golf, swimming and diving, tennis, and volleyball, the latter of which posted its third perfect score in the last three reporting years. Six of the 11 women’s sports earned perfect single-year scores – beach volleyball, cross country, tennis, track and field, volleyball and water polo. Women’s tennis achieved a perfect single-year score for the sixth time in the last seven years.

Sport 2018-19

Single-year Multi-Year National Multi-Year Average Notes Baseball 971 979 977 Third straight single-year score of 971 or better Men’s Basketball 1,000 983 966 Second straight single-year score of 1,000 Football 949 949 968 Single-year +35 from LY Men’s Golf 1,000 987 987 6th single-year 1,000 in the last 8 years Men’s Swim & Dive 1,000 1,000 983 First NCAA Public Recognition award Men’s Tennis 1,000 984 983 5th single-year 1,000 in the last 8 years Men’s Volleyball 1,000 995 986 Three straight single-year 1,000; highest multiyear ever Women’s Basketball 948 964 983 Lowest multiyear since 2012-13 (950) Women’s Beach Volleyball 1,000 963 992 4rd reporting year; 1st single-year 1,000; highest multiyear Women’s Cross Country 1,000 986 989 4rd straight year of multiyear 984 or higher Women’s Golf 882 966 992 Lowest multiyear since 2013-14 (965) Softball 988 984 986 6th straight multiyear of 984 or higher Women’s Soccer 987 997 990 Single-year score above 987 for 6th straight year Women’s Swim & Dive 990 997 993 Highest multiyear score ever Women’s Tennis 1,000 993 991 6th single-year 1,000 in the last 7 years Women’s Track & Field 1,000 993 984 Highest all-time single-year and multiyear scores Women’s Volleyball 1,000 989 988 2nd single-year 1,000 in the last 3 years Women’s Water Polo 1,000 984 987 3rd single-year 1,000 in the last 4 years

The APR is calculated based on the number of student-athletes on scholarship and those who are retained and remain eligible for competition. Teams with a four-year score below 930 or a 950 average over the most recent two years, can be penalized by a loss of scholarships and post-season ban. The multi-year rate includes single-year scores from the past four academic years (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19) and for the 12th consecutive year, no UHM team will be penalized with loss of scholarship.

Now in its 16th year, the NCAA Committee on Academic Performance instituted the APR data requirements beginning in the 2003-04 academic year. The benchmark of 930 projects to an NCAA Graduation Success Rate of approximately 50 percent. The overall goal of measuring APRs is to encourage improved academic performance and help institutional administrators examine admission policies, retention and graduation rates, and improve academic support for student-athletes. Only student-athletes on scholarship are factored into the APR scores.

UH fields 21 intercollegiate sports programs, however, the NCAA’s APR only includes 18 as indoor and outdoor track and field are counted as one score and coed and women’s sailing are non-NCAA sports.

More information about the APR is available on the NCAA website (www.ncaa.org).