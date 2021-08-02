‘Bows assistant Moeakiola leaves program, veteran coach and former UH defensive back Kim McCloud will serve as interim cornerbacks coach

University of Hawaii football assistant coach Laiu Moeakiola has left the program due to personal reasons, head coach Todd Graham announced on Monday afternoon.

Former UH defensive back and veteran coach Kim McCloud, who served as quality control last season, will serve as interim cornerbacks coach this season.

Best wishes to Laiu Moeakiola @CoachLaiu, who has left the program for personal reasons. Former Rainbow Warrior Kim McCloud will take over as cornerbacks coach this season.#HawaiiFB #WinEveryDay pic.twitter.com/jgauL1EiXx — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) August 3, 2021

Moeakiola was entering his second year on the staff as a defensive assistant working with cornerbacks after coaching safeties in 2020.

“We wish Laiu the best,” Graham said. “I love the man. He played for me at Arizona State and has been a valuable member of our coaching staff. Our staff and our student-athletes will miss him.”

McCloud has coached collegiate football for the better part of two decades, including stops at nine different schools. Prior to returning to his alma mater, McCloud was an assistant head coach at Syracuse.

A three-year starter at Hawai’i from 1987-90, McCloud was an honorable mention All-WAC defensive back.

Rainbow Warriors training camp will continue this week with the season opener to the 2021 season set for August 28 at UCLA.