The University of Hawaii football team will open training camp for the 2022 season on Wednesday and practices will be open to the public.

The Rainbow Warriors announced on Tuesday that players will be split into groupings for two different 1.5 hour practice sessions from July 27 through August 9 with groupings being determined the night prior as the first team offense and defense will practice with the fourth team and the second and third teams conducting workouts together.

Weekday practices will begin at 6:45am on the grass practice field while Saturday practices start at 5:45am at the Clarence T.C Ching Athletics Complex.

The team will not practice on Sundays.

The public is allowed to attend practices, however, may not use electronic devices to photograph or record any part of practice. UH officials will be monitoring fans.

The practice format is tentative and may be altered at any time. Stay with Hawaii Athletics and KHON2 Sports for any updates regarding the training camp schedule.

The Rainbow Warriors under first year head coach Timmy Chang will open their season on August 27 against Vanderbilt at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.