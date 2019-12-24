‘Bows and BYU continue historic rivalry in the Hawai’i Bowl on Christmas Eve

The University of Hawai’i football team will make its third SoFi Hawai’i Bowl appearance in the last four years when it faces old rival BYU (7-5), Tuesday, Dec. 24. Kick-off is 3:00 p.m. at Aloha Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors (9-5) will be seeking their fifth Hawai’i Bowl title and first since 2016 while the Cougars are making their first-ever Hawai’i Bowl appearance.

“I got family, I got uncles, they’re all talking about oh, Hawaii/BYU, snd the crowd is all behind us. We’re excited and we just can’t wait to be out here,” UH senior running back Dayton Furuta explained at the Hawai’i Bowl press conference on Monday in Waikiki.

The rivalry between the Rainbow Warriors and the Cougars is well known as the two programs have played off and on for 31 matchups since 1930. Tuesday afternoon’s game on Christmas Eve Day won’t be any different, but the history of the long-standing rivalry is what started the annual bowl game.



The date of Dec. 8, 2001, is essential for two reasons, the first being it was the last time the Warriors knocked off BYU, and it led to the creation of the Hawai’i Bowl the following season. It was the final game of the season for both teams, and BYU came to the island of O’ahu with a 12-0 record, ranked nationally at No. 9, were Mountain West Champions, and had hopes of being a part of what was known then as the Bowl Championship Series. On the other side, UH was 8-3 and didn’t have an invitation to a bowl game.



When time ran out, the 50,000 fans at Aloha Stadium saw UH route the visiting Cougars 72-45, spoiling their bid to the BCS and ended a six-game losing streak in the series. Current head coach Nick Rolovich served as the quarterback for UH. Rolovich threw for eight-touchdowns and was responsible for 48 points, both still stand as school records, as well as accounting for 543 passing yards.



As a result of the game, BYU was knocked out of contention for a national championship, suffered their first loss of the season, and went to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn. While UH still didn’t receive a bid to a bowl game. Due to the attention from those in attendance, as well as a national television audience, the Hawai’i Bowl was created the following season. UH appeared in the game in its first three years of existence.



In various ways, the memorable day from 2001 has come full circle in 2019. Rolovich’s jaw-dropping performance and the rivalry itself has turned into the former quarterback leading his team to its third bowl game in three seasons, and it’s the first time UH has faced off with BYU in a bowl game.



Entering Tuesday’s game, BYU holds a 23-8 record against UH. The Cougars are undefeated at 10-0 against UH on their home turf, but the Warriors have won eight times when hosting BYU, including four of those wins at Aloha Stadium.

“Yeah, I’ve heard a little bit about it just walking around. I was in an Uber the other day and the guy was just telling me about the history of BYU and Hawaii and just how it goes back a long time to when they were both in the WAC and playing against each other year in and year out. It’s going to be a super fun matchup man, I’m just so excited to be out here and play this game,” said Micah Simon, a senior receiver for BYU.

“The feeling and the excitement and the passion around the game from both fam bases, it’s impressive to see. We felt that all the way back in Utah as well. There’s a connection with this program and a lot of it goes back to the culture and the friendships and family. Why not compete and have fun and see how it works out tomorrow, but afterwards the mutual respect and the passion that we have for our programs will be a lot of respect for each other,” added BYU head coach Kalani Sitake.

Game #15

What: SoFi Hawai’i Bowl

Who: Hawai’i (9-5) vs. BYU (7-5)

When: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

Time: 3:00 p.m. HT

Where: Honolulu, O’ahu

Stadium: Aloha Stadium (50,000)

National Television: ESPN (Spectrum Ch. 222/HD 1222 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 70/HD 1070). Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sidelines).

National Radio: ESPN Radio. Kevin Winter (play-by-play), Brad Edwards/Trevor Matich (analyst).

Local Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst), and Mark Veneri (sideline). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 1:00 p.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).

Video Streaming: espn.com/watch or the ESPN app

Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Series Information: BYU leads 23-8

Head Coaches: Nick Rolovich, Hawai’i, 27-27, 4th season. Kalani Sitake, BYU, 27-24, 4th season



