‘Bows aim to snap losing streak on the road at UC Riverside

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team heads to the road for a pair of games, beginning with a nationally-televised contest at UC Riverside on Thursday, Feb. 20. Tipoff is 8:00 p.m. PST/6:00 p.m. HT and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Game 25
Who: Hawai’i (14-10, 5-5 Big West) at UC Riverside (14-13, 4-7 Big West)
When: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
Time: 8:00 p.m. PST/6:00 p.m. HT
Where: UCR Student Rec Center (3,168) – Riverside, Calif.
Television: ESPNU. Roxy Bernstein (PxP) and Corey Williams (Color)
Streaming Video:WatchESPN.com/ESPN App
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i) with Bobby Curran.
Audio Webcast:ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.
Live Stats:GoHighlanders.com
Coaches: Head coach Eran Ganot is in his fifth season at UH (83-53). David Patrick is in his second season at UC Riverside (24-36).
Series Information: Series tied, 6-6.
Game Story Lines
- This will be the first meeting this season between UH and UC Riverside.
- Both teams enter the game on a season-long four-game losing steak.
- UH’s losing streak has dropped them from second place to a tie for fourth in the Big West standings, while UCR has dropped into a tie for eighth.
- UH has lost its last three by an average of 4.0 points per game, while UCR’s average margin in the last three games is just 2.7 points per game.
- Junior Drew Buggs leads the Big West and ranks 19th in the NCAA in assists per game (6.1).
- In the last two games, UH has seen the return of freshman big Bernardo da Siva and junior wing Samuta Avea after each missed five games.
- UH is 1-5 on the road this year, 1-3 in Big West play. UC Riverside is 10-3 at home, 3-2 in league.
- Following its game at UCR, UH will head to Long Beach State on Saturday, looking to avenge a 50-49 home loss on Feb. 12.
Scouting UC Riverside
- Like UH, UC Riverside is on a season-long four-game losing streak.
- The Highlanders last three losses have come by a combined eight points, including a 65-63 overtime loss at Long Beach State in their last outing on Saturday.
- Arinze Chidom had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the loss and leads the team in scoring (11.0 ppg) and rebounding (6.8 rpg).
- The Highlanders lead the Big West and rank 16th in the NCAA in scoring defense (61.7 ppg). They are also 25th nationally in rebound margin (+6.2).