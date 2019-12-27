‘Bow Warrior’, UH Football fan’s passion becomes team’s championship season anthem

When the University of Hawaii football team wrapped-up their 2019 season with a 38-34 win over BYU in the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve, it was safe to say that “they were back, with the run-n-shoot attack.”

Those were the words sung mid-field as the team celebrated one of the most memorable wins in program history. The man behind those lyrics celebrated alongside the Rainbow Warriors — 2500 miles away. UH football superfan Kevae Kee, who has no other ties to the islands, penned the triumphant anthem earlier this year.

A Los Angeles native who became a fan of the UH football team watching the glory days of the mid-2000’s, Kee has been recording inspirational raps following each Hawaii football game since 2017, posting them to instagram and a UH Football Facebook group.

“I was making comments on the games we played, and I don’t know? Something just hit me and I said, you know what, I’m going to make a comment on the victory this time, but do it with something that I love to do, which is music,” Kee told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Once he posted his first song, he was quickly met with positive reactions.

“Some of the people in the group started responding and they started looking forward to it. It made me more excited to do it every week.”

Kee has been contacted by players and coaches with messages of gratitude before, but following Hawaii’s win over BYU, the team expressed their appreciation in the most humbling and organic way possible.

At mid-field, just moments after capturing their 10th win of the season, players broke out into song, singing the hook of his ‘Bow Warriors’ song repeatedly in celebration.

“Warriors, ‘Bow Warriors, we’re back, with the run-n-shoot attack,” the team screamed while jumping up and down.

The Rainbow Warriors singing Kevae’s song following the 2019 Hawaii Bowl

“Oh man, I was stunned,” said Kee.”I got a text from brother RJ Hollis, and I looked at the text and all I saw was, brother, they’re singing your song. Man, they were on the field singing it: ‘Warriors, ‘Bow Warriors, we’re back, with the run-n-shoot attack.’ I almost hit the floor, man. I was shocked, honored. It was beyond words for me.”

Incredibly, Kee has only been to Hawaii once, back in 1986 as a teenager, long before he was a fan of the UH football team. Back in November, he attended his first Warriors game on the road at UNLV. He hopes to one day make his way to Aloha Stadium to cheer on the ‘Bows in person.

Until then, he’ll continue to enjoy the part he plays with the team, and will continue his raps in 2020.