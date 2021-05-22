Bout between Makaha’s Yancy Medeiros and Damir Hadzovic removed from UFC Vegas 27

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 21: In this UFC handout, (L-R) Opponents Yancy Medeiros and Damir Hadzovic face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on May 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images)

A UFC Vegas 27 bout between Yancy Medeiros and Damir Hadzovic that was supposed to take place on Saturday has been pulled from the card, according to MMA Fighting.

The reason for the lightweight fight’s removal from the card has not been specfied at this time.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Medeiros, who is 15-7 in his professional MMA career, has not fought in over 15 months. He is currently on a three-fight losing streak. Hadzovic is 13-6 and 2-2 in the UFC.

UFC Vegas 27 is headlined by a bantamweight bout between Cody Garbrandt and Rob Font. Both the preliminary and main cards will be streamed on ESPN+.