Saint Louis alumnus and Notre Dame defensive lineman Jordan Botelho had a career day for the Fighting Irish in a 40-8 victory over Oregon State in the Sun Bowl on Friday.

The junior had a career and team-high five tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack to go with a quarterback hurry.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Irish finished their 2023 campaign 10-3 overall.

After the game, Botelho was named the game’s Most Outstanding Lineman.

Botelho will be a senior in the 2024 season, his final year of college eligibility.