Boston Salmon suffers TKO loss at UFC on ESPN 6

Much like his UFC debut, Boston Salmon suffered a TKO loss in the first round of his bantamweight bout against Randy Costa today at UFC ON ESPN 6 in Boston.

The Waianae native was caught repeatedly by straight-rights from Costa who used his four-inch reach advantage to keep Salmon at bay.

Salmon, 28, came out of the gates aggressively and tried to turn up the heat on Costa, but a lack of head movement left the Hawaii native vulnerable to counters.

After a barrage of strikes sent Salmon down to the canvas, referee Herb Dean separated the fighters to end the bout. Salmon protested the stoppage, but was noticeably stumbling as he rose to his feet.

PRECISION 🎯@RandyCosta135 makes every shot in this finishing sequence count #UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/VX2XTMypqQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 18, 2019

With the loss, Salmon is now 0-2 in the UFC and falls to 6-3 in his professional MMA career.