Boston Salmon makes weight ahead of Octagon return at UFC on ESPN 6

Waianae’s own Boston Salmon is on weight ahead of his Octagon return Randy Costa at UFC on ESPN 6 in Boston Friday night.

Salmon (6-2) was the first fighter to ever earn a UFC contract on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, fell short in his debut after suffering a first round KO loss to Khalid Taha earlier this year.

"I feel like I’ve become more of a complete fighter, and there’s a lot of things I’ve worked on as a fighter just mentally, physically and emotionally.” – @BostonBoomBoom is ready to make the most of #UFCBoston



Read the full-feature here ⤵️:https://t.co/ovyiNyWdBw — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 16, 2019

The Waianae native made the bantamweight limit this morning and will look to pick up his first win in the UFC against the 4-1 Costa.

Salmon and Costa will meet in the cage on the prelim portion of the card live on ESPN 2. The prelims begin at noon HST on Friday.