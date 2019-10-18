Boston Salmon makes weight ahead of Octagon return at UFC on ESPN 6

Waianae’s own Boston Salmon is on weight ahead of his Octagon return Randy Costa at UFC on ESPN 6 in Boston Friday night.
Salmon (6-2) was the first fighter to ever earn a UFC contract on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, fell short in his debut after suffering a first round KO loss to Khalid Taha earlier this year.
The Waianae native made the bantamweight limit this morning and will look to pick up his first win in the UFC against the 4-1 Costa.
Salmon and Costa will meet in the cage on the prelim portion of the card live on ESPN 2. The prelims begin at noon HST on Friday.