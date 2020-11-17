Boise State’s Bryan Harsin expects team to travel for Saturday’s game at ‘Bows despite roster being impacted by COVID-19

Five days out from a scheduled showdown against the University of Hawaii, Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin is optimistic that his team will be on the field at Aloha Stadium this Saturday despite the COVID-19 pandemic having an impact on the roster.

Last week, the Broncos (3-1, 3-0 Mountain West) hosted Colorado State, beating the Rams 52-21 with 14 Broncos held out due to coronavirus protocols. Nine players tested positive for the virus, creating challenges throughout the week at both practice and on game day.

“I think right now we’re good. But we are still have a couple more tests throughout the week,” Harsin told media members in a zoom call on Monday. “Last week, the challenge, we got to a point when you’re using an offensive lineman to play defensive line.”

Typically, a trip to Hawaii would also provide experiences for BSU to visit popular landmarks. But due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, this trip will strictly business.

“We’re going to be respectful of what they are asking for us to do — just basically show up, play the game and leave,” Harsin said.

The Rainbow Warriors are coming off of a 34-10 loss to San Diego State this past weekend and are 2-2 after playing three of their first four games on the road. The ‘Bows are 1-0 at home having beaten New Mexico 39-33 two weeks ago.

The Broncos have won eight straight games in the series and 14 of the last 15 meetings since 2001.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. at Aloha Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.