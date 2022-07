Hawaii’s Bobby King entered Bellator 283 on a two fight win streak, but saw it end by Gadzhi Rabadanov. The Russian took control of the fight by taking King to the mat. He was four of six in takedown attempts.

King did a nice job defending from the mat, especially, since Rabadanov is known to be an above average submission artist. The 38-year-old landed just 17 strikes in three rounds.

All three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Rabadanov.