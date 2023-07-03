After more than three decades of pivotal contributions to the Hawaii sports world, Bob Hogue is embarking on a new chapter: retirement.

A longtime resident of Kailua, Hogue first came to the Aloha State in 1988. He started a successful 12-year stint in Hawaii broadcasting as both a play-by-play announcer and KHON-2 sports director, covering the Rainbow Fever days of the 1980s and ’90s.

Hogue, who spent six years in politics as a Hawaii State Senator llater moved on to a successful 16-year tenure as the commissioner of the NCAA’s Pacific West Conference, the Division II home for Hawaii Pacific University, University of Hawaii at Hilo, and Chaminade University. This past Saturday marked his final day in that role.

“I’m having chicken skin right now because I love Hawaii so much. Both my wife and I love the islands. We can’t wait to come back there as often as we can,” said Hogue, adding, “It’s been absolutely a dream. And to have it as a Hawaii dream, you can’t ask for anything more.”

Currently residing in Sedona, Arizona, Hogue, who is also an avid photographer, will now enjoy traveling with his wife, Sherry. As fitting, their first destination will be the Aloha State.

“I’m really proud of what we were able to accomplish,” Hogue said, reflecting on his time with the Pacific West Conference. “I’m just really proud of what we’ve done in the Pac West.”

His celebratory trip to Hawaii is already underway.

Jessica Harbison Weaver has taken over as the new Pacific West Conference Commissioner.