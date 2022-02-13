Bob Coolen earns career victory 1,100 in the Rainbow Wahine softball team’s first victory of the season

It was a milestone finish to the season opening Rebel Classic in Las Vegas on Sunday as University of Hawaii softball head coach Bob Coolen earned career victory 1,100 in UH’s 7-5 win over Cal State Bakersfield.

The Rainbow Wahine, who ended their tournament with its lone victory in five games was paced in the batters box by Maya Namakura who went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs-batted-in with Chloe Borges hitting her first collegiate career home run.

In the circle, Brianna Lopez struck out three batters, earning the victory. She allowed three runs in 4.1 innings pitched with Borges closing out the final 2.2 innings with one strikeout.

The Rainbows return home to face Chaminade in a double-header on Friday, the first two games of 12 straight over the next month in their home stadium.