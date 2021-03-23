Blue Jays closer, Kauai’s Kirby Yates will likely require Tommy John Surgery and miss 2021 season

Kauai’s Kirby Yates will likely miss all of 2021 as a recent right arm injury is expected to require surgery.

Yates, who signed a one year free agent contract with Toronto this past off-season was diagnosed with a flexor-pronator strain in his throwing arm but traveled to Texas this week for further evaluation where he was told that Tommy John Surgery will likely be necessary, a source close to the situation told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Tuesday.

An All-Star in 2019, Yates posted a 1.19 ERA for the Padres and saved 41 games, which is the most in a single season for a Hawaii born baseball player.

Yates had his 2020 season cut short due to bone spurs in his right elbow which led him into free agency. The former Kauai High School and UH Hilo pitcher signed a one-year-deal with Toronto worth $5.5 million plus incentives in January, and was expected to be the primary closer for the American League East Division contenders.

In two appearances with the Blue Jays in spring training, Yates recorded two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.