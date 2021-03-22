Blue Jays closer, Kauai’s Kirby Yates to miss ‘multiple weeks’ with throwing arm strain

Kauai’s Kirby Yates is expected to open the 2021 regular season on the Blue Jays disabled list after suffering a right arm injury in spring training.

Yates, who signed as a free agent with Toronto in the offseason, has been diagnosed with a flexor-pronator strain in his right arm. On Monday, the club announced Yates will miss multiple weeks according MLB.Com’s Keegan Matheson.

Kirby Yates has been diagnosed with a flexor-pronator strain in his right arm, the #BlueJays tell us.



He’s expected to miss “multiple weeks.” — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) March 22, 2021

The 33-year-old former All-Star closer with the Padres threw a scoreless inning against the Phillies on Saturday recording two strikeouts topping 92 MPH on the radar gun.

In two spring games, the Kauai High School graduate has pitched two innings allowing no runs on two hits with two strikeouts.

From 2018-19 Yates enjoyed the best stretch of his career, posting a 1.67 ERA with 53 saves. In 2019, Yates received his first All-Star selection and finished ninth in NL Cy Young Award voting.

In 2020 Yates made just six appearances before undergoing surgery to remove bone chips from his throwing elbow.

Toronto is scheduled to open the 2021 season on April 1 with a three game series against the Yankees in New York.