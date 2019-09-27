BJ Penn officially released from the UFC

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
BJ Penn AP_142137

BJ Penn is officially out of the UFC.

Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports first reported that UFC Dana White has officially severed ties with the Hilo native. 

Penn, a former two-division world champion in the organization, has lost seven-consecutive fights dating back to 2010 and has been embroiled in legal trouble as of late. 

Penn’s release comes less than a month after White told ESPN that Penn would never fight in the UFC again following video footage of the former champion involved in a physical altercation outside a bar on the Big Island. 

The 40-year-old mixed-martial artist owns a career record of 16-14-2. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories