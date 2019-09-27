BJ Penn officially released from the UFC

BJ Penn is officially out of the UFC.

Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports first reported that UFC Dana White has officially severed ties with the Hilo native.

Per @danawhite the @ufc has officially released @bjpenndotcom He had said a while back Penn would not fight for UFC any longer — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 26, 2019

Penn, a former two-division world champion in the organization, has lost seven-consecutive fights dating back to 2010 and has been embroiled in legal trouble as of late.

Penn’s release comes less than a month after White told ESPN that Penn would never fight in the UFC again following video footage of the former champion involved in a physical altercation outside a bar on the Big Island.

The 40-year-old mixed-martial artist owns a career record of 16-14-2.