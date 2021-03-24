Biwali Bayles leaving ‘Bows Basketball program to play professionally in Australia

University of Hawaii freshman guard Biwali Bayles is leaving the program.

Bayles, who appeared in 21 games and started 12 for the Rainbow Warriors, averaged six points and three assists per game in his first season at UH thanked Hawaii in an instagram post and said he is “Excited for my next journey.”

Bayles told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Wednesday night that he intends to play professionally in his home country of Australia.

”It was a difficult decision and I’m thankful to the Hawai’i staff for giving me the opportunity and investing in me. Thankful to the fans and aunties and uncles for taking me in the Ohana. Ultimately, just feeling homesick and feel that this is a better opportunity for me and my family,” said Bayles.

Bayles becomes the fifth player to end the season on the UH roster to declare that they are leaving the program, joining sophomore co-captain Justin Webster, senior James Jean-Marie, junior Justin Hemsley, and sophomore Kameron Ng who all entered the transfer portal. Early in the 2021 season, Manel Ayol decided to leave the team. Currently there are five UH players in the transfer portal.

As of now, the ‘Bows are left with just eight players on the current roster expected to return for 2021-22. The players are guards Junior Madut, Jovon McClanahan, Noel Coleman, and Beon Riley along with post players Berdnardo Da Silva, Mate Colina, Zoar Nedd, and Samuta Avea who opted out of this past season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Senior grad transfer from Utah Valley, Casdon Jardine who was a co-captain this past season is not expected to return for a second senior season.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 775 Division-I basketball players from around the country have entered the transfer portal per the Verbal Commits database.

Many predicted that this would be the most turbulent offseason in college basketball history from a roster standpoint since the NCAA announced the 2020-2021 year would be a “free year”, any player can transfer without sitting out a year and all seniors could return for a “fifth year” of eligibility.

Through the first 775 players to enter the portal, 24 schools have at least six players transferring with more than 40 with five.

TEAMS WITH 6+ PLAYERS IN TRANSFER PORTAL:

UT-Martin – 15

Jacksonville – 9

NC Central – 9

Albany – 8

Green Bay – 8

George Washington – 8

Penn State – 8

Tennessee State – 8

Portland – 8

George Mason – 7

Idaho – 7

Indiana State – 7

South Florida – 7

Fairleigh Dickenson – 6

Columbia – 6

NC A&T – 6

College of Charleston – 6

Cincinnati – 6

Oakland – 6

Western Michigan – 6

Valpo – 6