‘Iolani alumna and former Cal State Fullerton standout guard Lily Wahinekapu is returning home, signing with the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team.

Wahinekapu, officially signed with the UH program on Tuesday was named the Big West Freshman of the Year after averaging 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Titans prior to entering the transfer portal last week.

“We are excited to welcome Lily back home and into our ‘ohana,” said UH head coach Laura Beeman in a statement. “Her body of work both on and off the court speaks for itself. She is a tremendous player and as a person she will add more aloha to our locker room.”

The 5’7 scoring threat registered six games of 20 points or more and 24 games of double-digit scoring. In two games against the Rainbow Wahine she tallied a nine-point game and a 12-point game.

CSUF went 11-18 in the 2021-2022 season after falling to UC Irvine in the Big West Tournament semifinals.

Wahinekapu is a 2021 ‘Iolani graduate and was 2020 state player of the year. Her sister, Jovi, signed with Hawaii for the 2022-2023 season and was the consensus state Player of the Year in 2022 after guiding the Raiders to the HHSAA championship this past season.