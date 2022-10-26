The Hawai’i women’s soccer team closes out the regular season at UC Irvine on Thursday at 4 p.m. in a match that carries massive postseason implications for both teams.

The Rainbow Wahine head into the final match of the year in sixth place in The Big West standings with 12 points, one point ahead of the Anteaters.

A win would secure UH a spot in the conference tournament while a tie coupled with a loss or tie by CSU Bakersfield would also earn the Rainbow Wahine their second-ever bid to the league tournament since joining the conference in 2012.

HAWAI’I (6-5-3, 3-3-3 Big West) at UC IRVINE (6-5-6, 2-2-5 Big West) Date | Time Thursday, Oct. 27 | 4 p.m. HT Location Irvine, Calif. — Anteater Stadium Television/Live Stream ESPN+ Live Stats Follow HERE PDF Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | UC Irvine Social Media @HawaiiWSoccer | #HawaiiWSoccer | @HawaiiWSoccer Promotions N/A

HEAD COACH MICHELE NAGAMINE

At Hawai’i: 69-98-21, 12th season

Collegiate Record: 93-128-22, 15th season

SERIES VS. UC IRVINE

Overall: 2-9-1

Last meeting: Oct. 14, 2021 at Hawai’i (UCI won, 4-1)

Streak: L1

ON THE PITCH

The Rainbow Wahine currently sit in sixth place alone in The Big West standings with 12 points, one point ahead of the seventh-place Anteaters. A win would secure a Big West Tournament spot for the Rainbow Wahine while a tie coupled with a loss or tie by CSU Bakersfield would also earn UH a spot in the conference tournament. Hawai’i has made The Big West Tournament just once since joining the league 10 years ago, qualifying for the tournament in 2019.

Hawai’i is coming off of a split of its final two home matches of the season, topping UC Riverside 2-1 on Thursday before falling 2-0 to Cal State Fullerton Sunday. The Rainbow Wahine scored a pair of goals in the final 20 minutes of the win over the Highlanders to stay in postseason contention before dropping Sunday’s Senior Day match.

UH’s starting forward line of Krista Peterson , Amber Gilbert and Kelci Sumida have packed a lot of the offensive punch for the ‘Bows. The trio have combined for 11 goals, nine assists and 83 shots. One of the three have scored or assisted on 12 of UH’s 14 goals. Additionally, Peterson is tied for sixth in the league in goals with five, while Sumida is tied for fourth in the conference with four assists and Gilbert is tied for second among freshmen in both goals (4) and points (10).

Hawai'i has turned up the pressure offensively in recent matches, attempting 60 shots during its three-match homestand. The Rainbow Wahine have moved into fourth in the conference in shots per game, firing off 12.07 per contest, including a streak of six straight matches with at least 12 shots.

Defense has been a strength for the Rainbow Wahine, as they are tied for second in the conference with 17 goals allowed and fifth giving up 1.21 goals per match. The 17 goals allowed are tied for the sixth fewest ever given up by a Hawai’i team through 14 matches and the fewest allowed in the first 14 matches since the 2019 season.

RAINBOW WAHINE SPLIT FINAL HOME WEEKEND

Hawai’i split its last two home matches of the season, knocking off UC Riverside 2-1 on Thursday before falling to Cal State Fullerton, 2-0 on Senior Day. The Rainbow Wahine picked up three huge points in Thursday’s come-from-behind win, scoring two goals in the final 20 minutes. Bailey Faulkner provided the equalizer in the 72nd minute with her first goal in a UH uniform, before Amber Gilbert put away the game-winner in the 80th minute for her fourth goal of the year. The Rainbow Wahine celebrated their nine seniors following Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Cal State Fullerton in a match that saw UH out-shoot the Titans 19-14.



POSTSEASON PUSH

Heading into the final regular season match in fifth place in The Big West standings, the Rainbow Wahine will look to remain in the top six and clinch a spot in the conference tournament. UH can clinch a postseason spot with a win over UC Irvine while a tie coupled with a tie or loss by CSU Bakersfield would also put the Rainbow Wahine in the league tournament. Hawai’i has made The Big West Tournament just once since joining the conference in 2012, qualifying for the postseason tournament as the No. 4 seed in 2019.



ON THE ATTACK

Hawai’i’s front line of Amber Gilbert , Krista Peterson and Kelci Sumida have led the way offensively throughout the season. The trio have combined to score 11 of the team’s 14 goals while one of the three has recorded a point in all 10 matches in which UH has scored.

Peterson is tied for sixth in the conference with five goals and tied for seventh with 13 points. She also is tied for the league lead with three game-winning goals.

Gilbert is tied for second among Big West freshmen in points (10) and goals (4).

Sumida is tied for fourth in The Big West with four assists while leading the team with 35 shot attempts and 20 shots on goal.

LOCKING IT DOWN

Defense has been one of the strong points for Hawai’i throughout the season. The Rainbow Wahine are second in the conference in goals allowed, giving up just 17 all year, good for the fewest allowed by a UH team through 13 matches since 2019 and the sixth-fewest in program history after 14 contests. The ‘Bows have gotten contributions from a number of different individuals both on the back line and in goal to keep opposing offenses in check.

Goalies Lauren Marquez and Sophie Augustin have each won Big West Defensive Player of the Week. Marquez has 39 saves and Augustin has 21.

and have each won Big West Defensive Player of the Week. Marquez has 39 saves and Augustin has 21. Marquez needs just three saves to reach 100 for her career, currently sitting on 97 in 26 matches played.

Seven different players have gotten a start on the back line, with five defenders playing at least 500 minutes ( Jacey Jicha , Eve Bleam , Zoe Park , Kylie McNamara , Maya Gonzalez ).

TURNING UP THE PRESSURE

Hawai’i has turned the pressure up with its offensive attack in recent matches, attempting at least 12 shots in each of the last six outings. The Rainbow Wahine have taken a total of 60 shots over the last three matches, marking the first time since 2017 that a UH team has attempted at least that many in a three-match stretch. Hawai’i is also fourth in The Big West for the season in shots per game (12.07) and second in shots on goal per game (5.71).

THAT CLUTCH GENE

The Rainbow Wahine have made a habit of winning close matches this year, as all six of their wins have been decided by one goal. Hawai’i leads The Big West in one-goal wins while the six one-goal victories are tied for the second-most in a season in UH history. In three of those wins, the Rainbow Wahine have scored the go-ahead goal in the second half, with two of those coming in the final 20 minutes of action.