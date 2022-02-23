The University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team enters the week as the No. 1 seed in the Big West Conference with four games remaining on schedule.

The Rainbow Wahine will head to the state of California for their final road trip of the regular season with a stop at CSU Bakersfield on Thursday, followed by Cal Poly on Saturday.

The ‘Bows are in the best position they’ve been in since the 2014-15 season. In terms of the conference standings, they lead the way with a 9-3 record and a .750 winning percentage.

The 2014-15 campaign marked the last time UH won the regular-season conference title with a 14-2 record. It was also the only regular-season championship under head coach Laura Beeman .

Graduate Amy Atwell is making a case for Big West Conference Player of the Year. She currently leads the conference in scoring with 18.1 points per game while sitting in second of the conference in field goal percentage (.496) free throw percentage (.842). She is also seventh in the conference in rebounding, averaging 6.6 a game.

Even though the ‘Bows dropped a recent home game to UC San Diego, SimpliFi Arena has treated them well, accumulating a 9-4 record, 4-1 in conference games.

Away from the island of O’ahu, the ‘Bows are 4-5 overall but have won three straight on the road.

Earlier this season, UH was scheduled to play Cal Poly at home, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. On January 20th and 22nd, the ‘Bows hosted CSU Bakersfield, winning both, but only the second game counted towards the conference standings.

In Bakersfield last season, UH dropped both games to the Roadrunners but later beat them at the Big West Conference tournament. The ‘Bows and Mustangs split last year’s games in San Luis Obispo, Calif., with Cal Poly winning in overtime 79-71, followed by UH winning 66-60 the following day.