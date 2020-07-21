Big West Conference will make decision regarding fall sports by the start of August

The Big West Conference on Monday night announced that it would make its final decision regarding fall sports “no later than Aug. 1.”

The University of Hawaii is a member of the BWC in fall sports such as women’s volleyball and women’s soccer.

The #BigWest Board of Directors continues to assess the current status of Covid-19 and will make a decision related to the fall 2020 sports season no later than August 1.



Head to https://t.co/CyhrXJAgES for full text:https://t.co/Kz3aGoEMra pic.twitter.com/kj1iFTuh4R — Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) July 21, 2020

“The Big West membership, inclusive of our Board of Directors, Directors of Athletics, Senior Woman Administrators, team physicians and athletic trainers, continues to meet and assess the current status of COVID-19 both nationally and across the Big West Conference footprint,” the league said in a statement. “We are being diligent in our approach focused on student-athlete safety and well-being, testing capabilities, medical and facility protocols, amongst many factors. A direction related to the fall 2020 sports season will be announced no later than Aug. 1.”

A handful of leagues including the Southeastern Conference have already announced a delay to their volleyball, soccer and cross country fall seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.