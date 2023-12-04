The Big West Conference has officially announced its tournament sites for 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Cal State Fullerton will host both baseball and softball in 2025.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Fullerton will also host softball in 2026, while UC Irvine will host baseball that year.

In 2027, Long Beach State will host both baseball and softball.

The upcoming 2024 season will be the last in which no tournament is held for baseball and softball. Starting in 2025, the top six teams in each sport will advance to the conference tournament.