Big West Conference introduces new commissioner Dan Butterly

The Big West Conference introduced Dan Butterly as the fifth commissioner in its history on Tuesday. Butterly will officially take over on June 1st. Longtime commissioner Dennis Farrell will step down after he led the BWC for 28 years.

Butterly most recently held the role of Senior Associate Commissioner at the Mountain West Conference, where he worked for the past 21 years. He worked most closely with men’s basketball in that time. Prior to the MWC, Butterly was with the Missouri Valley Conference for nearly six years.

The biggest issue facing all athletic organizations, is when sports can resume.

“I’ve got a daughter in college and I know she wants to get back,” said Butterly, a native of Washington, Illinois. “Whether our campuses can be open in the fall is really going to dictate whether we can play sports in the fall.”

The BWC doesn’t have ultimate decision-making power on when sports will return. Butterly said it’s a matter of what is dictated by federal and local governments.

“I think everyone is gonna have to be tied together on this,” Butterly added, expressing his belief that conferences throughout the country should have to be uniform in their rules and start dates, because of staggered ‘re-opening’ of states.

“It’s really going to have to work within the NCAA, as well,” he said.

Butterly already has a working relationship with Davis Matlin, the athletic director at the University of Hawaii, given his experience in the Mountain West. He said that he has no concerns about travel issues the pandemic could present for the ‘Bows, the only non-California based school in the BWC.

Fans ability to attend sporting events is on the top of many people’s minds these days. In Butterly’s estimation, the top priority is getting the student-athletes playing.

“They want to compete. They want to participate in their sport,” he said. “I’m about the student athlete experience. I want to provide a great championship experience.”

Butterly served as the executive producer of the ‘MWC-TV Network’ from 2000-2006 which broadcast major women’s sporting events. He wants to grow the broadcast breadth of the Big West.

“One of my first priorities is to see exactly where we’re at,” he said, citing the potential that streaming could be the only way families can see their relative play college sports. “Even if its a one or two camera shoot, to make those games available to parents.”

All sports streamed on bigwest.tv is one of Butterly’s goals.

The conference’s first new commissioner in 28 years stated his desire to grow the competitiveness of some sports. He cited basketball, saying that the league’s hoops rating was 20th in the country last year.

“Obviously this is a great conference when it comes to men’s volleyball, women’s volleyball, and baseball,” said Butterly. “The competitiveness is already there.”