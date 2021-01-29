Big West Conference announces plans to hold spring sports season

The Big West Conference has announced scheduling protocols to hold a spring sports season in 2021.

On Friday, the conference released its plans to hold competition in baseball, softball, men’s volleyball and women’s water polo in the coming months.

The men’s volleyball season will begin on March 11 and run through April 17, with the conference tournament taking place at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center from April 22-24. The regular season conference schedule will consist one two-game series for five consecutive weeks, totaling 10 games for each team.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Conference play for baseball and softball is set to begin on Friday, March 19 and runs through Saturday, May 15. In baseball, the conference season will consist of four-game weekend series against each opponent. In softball, conference series will have three games.

The regular season for women’s water polo begins on March 12 and ends on April 25. Every team will play each conference opponent once with the option of adding a second game that does not count towards conference standings. The conference’s water polo tournament will take place from April 30 to May 2.

“The Big West is excited to take the next step toward spring competition,” Big West commissioner Dan Butterly said in a press release. “Our focus remains on the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and we will continue to evaluate the pandemic’s effect on our ability to provide a safe environment for competition. These schedule formats reflect the changes our Big West administrators, coaches and staff felt were necessary in the face of unprecedented challenges. I applaud their efforts to find solutions that move the Big West forward.”

All Big West teams will continue to adhere to medical and COVID-19 testing protocols established by the conference, as well as the NCAA and local, state and federal guidelines.

Schedules for Big West teams will be released independently released by each school.