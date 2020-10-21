Big West announces men’s basketball schedule

The Big West Conference announced today its men’s basketball conference schedule for the 2020-21 season. Subject to any necessary state and local approvals, all 11 member institutions will play 20 conference games under a modified format that will reduce travel and emphasize the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff.



The traditional home-and-home round-robin schedule has been altered so that teams will play the same opponent on consecutive days at one site, with the majority of games taking place on Friday and Saturday.



The schedule spans an 11-week period with one bye week built in. Games will not be rescheduled should a team need to quarantine during the season. Tie-breaking procedures, which will be announced in the coming weeks, shall be utilized at the end of the regular-season.



Conference play will commence with back-to-back games on Sunday, December 27 and Monday, December 28 as UH will open at home against Cal Poly. Also coming out to Honolulu will be CSU Bakersfield, UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara and Long Beach State. The Rainbow Warriors will play on the road at UC Riverside, Cal State Fullerton, UC San Diego, CSUN and will conclude the regular season on Mach 5 and 6 at UC Davis.



Per the direction of the Big West Board of Directors, all teams will begin the season without spectators in attendance. The issue of fan attendance will be revisited as the season progresses.



“The Big West Board of Directors did due diligence in examining all of the factors involved in a safe and responsible return to competition, with basketball being the pilot moving forward,” said Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly. “The Big West Conference understands the need for consistent and multi-layered levels of testing protocols that put safety at the forefront for our member institutions. Cognizant of state and county restrictions, and the NCAA Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Basketball, we feel we have a plan in place that will adhere to those mandates.”



“We are also thankful for the guidance and feedback of Dr. Jim Borchers from the U.S. Council for Athletes’ Health during this planning process.”



The 2021 Big West Basketball Tournament is slated to run from Wednesday, March 10 to Saturday, March 13 at Honda Center in Anaheim. Eight men’s and eight women’s teams will compete under one roof over the four days.



UH’s non-conference schedule will be announced at a later time.