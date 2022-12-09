Seismic changes are coming to the Big West Conference, as commissioner Dan Butterly announced the addition of three conference tournaments on Friday in women’s volleyball, softball and baseball.

The University of Hawaii joined the Big West Conference ahead of the 2012-2013 academic year and had never played a conference tournament in all three sports as a Big West member.

The women’s volleyball tournament will begin in 2023, with Long Beach State hosting the inaugural edition. The Rainbow Wahine have won the conference three years in a row. The Big West women’s volleyball tournament will consist of six teams.

The first Big West softball tournament will take place in 2025, which will consist of six teams and a double-elimination format at a location to be named later.

Prior to Friday, the Big West was the only conference without a tournament, but that will change as soon as 2025, with a formal announcement set to take place next spring.