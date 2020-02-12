Austin Dillon hopes to repeat history with win for grandfather, No. 3 car

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a storybook finish to the 2018 Daytona 500. The famous No. 3, back in Victory Lane, 20 years to the day after the great Dale Earnhardt drove that number to victory at Daytona.

Driver Austin Dillon made several dreams a reality that day, winning for his boss, who just happens to be his grandfather Richard Childress.

Dillon is in the victory photo of Dale Earnhardt as a little boy. Now with his own confetti-filled picture on the wall, he hopes to deliver again for Childress this year.

