Big Island native Kainoa Correa relishing next chapter in baseball journey as bench coach of MLB’s San Francisco Giants

When MLB regular season action makes its long-awaited 2020 debut on Thursday, one of the new faces will be San Francisco Giants bench coach Kainoa Correa.

Correa, who hails from the Big Island, is the youngest bench coach in the MLB at 31 years old. Even if his big break came a lot earlier than others in the profession, it was a move that was a lifetime in the making.

Correa’s grandfather, Jimmy, coached for 31 years at St. Joseph High School in Hilo. His father, Tommy, helped coach baseball at Waiakea and is currently the school’s athletic director. Kai considers baseball to be “the family business.”

“I have that old soul baseball man in me of hearing my grandfather sitting on the (baseball) bucket,” he said. “Growing up with your grandfather being a longtime coach and your father being a coach, so much of my life as a child revolved around Big Island baseball.”

Correa’s rapid rise in the coaching ranks began at NCAA Division III school Puget Sound, which is also where he played collegiately after being lightly recruited at Waiakea.

“When you coach players with inferior talent, it helps you to understand maximizing someone’s ability,” Correa said. “The second thing is when you start your coaching with limited resources, it helps you understand the value of being resourceful and innovative.”

After that, he coached at Division I Northern Colorado, where he also made instructional videos with the #FridayFielders hashtag that went viral on social media. His videos began to pick up steam for ballplayers everywhere.

MLB executives and coaches took notice as well. Cleveland’s MLB organization hired him as the Arizona League affiliate’s infield coach for the 2018 season. In 2019, he was the organization’s short-season defensive coordinator. Then last offseason, the Giants took a leap of faith and hired him to be manager Gabe Kapler’s No. 2 coach.

Kapler had eyes on Correa ever since he was the farm director for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kapler, a former MLB player, managed the Philadelphia Phillies from 2018 to 2019 before getting fired last offseason. After getting hired to manage the Giants, Correa was one of the first calls he made.

“I followed Kai on social media, I’d heard things through the grapevine about how creative and how dynamic and how fearless he was and so there’s many times that I thought about trying to hire him,” Kapler recalled.

“Kai was the first guy that I had to have on our staff. Since, Kai has been an incredible teammate, an awesome facilitator on our staff and has done everything that we could have possibly imagined and more.”

On top of his new position, Correa also became a father for the first time last October when his baby daughter, Avery, was born. The last year has certainly been an eventful one for Correa, and a new chapter starts on Thursday when the Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on opening day at 4 p.m. HST. Getting his first job at the major league level was certainly surreal to Correa. Now that the dust has settled, he’s prepared for the journey ahead.

“It’s obviously a ‘pinch me’ moment,” Correa said. “When I got the call from (Kapler) and from (Giants president of baseball operations) Farhan (Zaidi) and when I went to the park and I stood at Oracle park, they said ‘OK, what jersey number do you want?’ I chose 50 appropriately but that’s when it kind of hit me, like ‘OK, this is real.’

“The butterflies are gonna be going crazy and you stand there and you have that movie moment where you think of the things that led up to there and the people. I couldn’t have done it without the foundation I got from Hawaiian baseball and then also the continued support and guidance from my Hawaii baseball mentors throughout the rest of my career.”