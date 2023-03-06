The University of Hawaii softball team had their season long six game winning streak snapped on Monday with a loss to Utah in Manoa.

The Rainbow Wahine fell to 13-7 on the final day of the Spring Fling Tournament at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, 6-2.

UH starting pitcher Brianna Lopez (7-3) had her streak of scoreless innings ended at 26.1 as she was tagged with the loss, going seven innings allowing five runs on five hits with two strikeouts.

Also in defeat, Mya’Liah Bethea hit her team leading seventh home run of the season.

Up next for the Rainbows, they’ll host the Outrigger Rainbow Wahine Classic starting Thursday against Niagara at 6:00 pm.