In its first true road game of the season, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team passed its first away test with flying colors and topped UC San Diego 62-49.

The Rainbow Warriors used another trademark team defensive effort and a career-high 20 points from starting center Bernardo da Silva, one of four Rainbow Warriors to score in double-digits.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii improves to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in Big West Conference play, while the Tritons dropped to 6-9 overall and 1-2 in conference games. Although the Rainbow Warriors played against UNLV in Henderson, Nev. in December, the contest was considered a neutral site game.

UH, which entered the game 15th nationally in points allowed per game, used another stellar defensive effort to hold the Tritons to 20-for-51 shooting from the field, with Bryce Pope and Roddie Anderson III scoring a combined 31 points to account for the bulk of UCSD’s offensive output.

Hawaii will stay in Southern California to take on Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, the same team that eliminated the ‘Bows from the Big West Conference tournament last March.

Tip-off between the Rainbow Warriors and Titans is set for 4 p.m. HST on Saturday. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.