Bernardo Da Silva posts double-double as’Bows basketball opens season with 97-67 victory over UH Hilo

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 season on Wednesday night with a commanding 97-67 victory over Hawaii Hilo at SimpliFi Arena on opening night of the 56th Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

The Rainbow Warriors were paced offensively by junior guard Junior Madut who scored 17 points, going 6-for-8 from the field.

UH flexed their muscle with the size advantage in the game as the Rainbow Warriors edged UHH in the rebounds category 51-25 with sophomore forward Bernardo Da Silva playing a big part with 10 rebounds to complete his double-double to go with 16 points.

Donald McHenry led the Vulcans with 13 points.

Rainbow guard Noel Coleman and Amoro Lado both went for double figures in scoring with 15 and 12 respectively. Texas Transfer Kamaka Hepa only took three shots in the game, finishing with three points to go with five rebounds and two blocks.

Up next for the ‘Bows will be Northern Colorado on Thursday at 7pm. The Vulcans will face Pacific at 4:30pm.