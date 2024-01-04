Benny Agbayani has been named the interim varsity baseball coach at Saint Louis School.

In a letter sent to the Saint Louis community, president Glenn Medeiros announced the move.

Agbayani will be the head coach on an interim basis, taking over for George Gusman, who has been the head coach since 2010 and led the Crusaders to a 2014 HHSAA Division I baseball title. Agbayani and Gusman are both Saint Louis alums.

In the letter, Medeiros said he informed Gusman of his decision to name Agbayani the head coach, with the intention of naming Agbayani the permanent coach moving forward.

Agbayani, who recently was the head softball coach at ‘Iolani, is still considered a New York Mets folk hero after helping the Mets advance to the 2000 World Series. In the NLDS, he hit a walk-off home run in the 13th inning of a victory over the San Francisco Giants.

As a coach at ‘Iolani, Agbayani led the Red Raiders to a 2019 HHSAA Division I title, coaching his daughters Ailana and Aleia. Both of Agbayani’s daughters play collegiately for BYU. Meanwhile, Agbayani’s son, Bruin, is a junior at ‘Iolani.

Agbayani also played for the Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox and Chiba Lotte Marines of the NPB in Japan.

A Hawaii Pacific alumnus, Agbayani’s No. 28 is retired by the HPU baseball program.